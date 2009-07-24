Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy Top an Overdue Sept. 2 Bill at Marcus Amphitheater

In a bill that almost single-handedly atones for the dearth of rap acts at this year’s Summerfest, Lil Wayne and a slew of chart-topping rappers and R&B singers share a Wednesday, Sept. 2 bill at the Marcus Amphitheater which includes Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy, Drake and Jeremih. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, and are going for between $29.75 and $79.75.

The bill should be a fitting way to close out the summer, since these are the artists behind some of Top 40’s breeziest summer hits this season, namely Drake’s “Best I Ever Had,” Jeremih’s mighty “Birthday Sex,” Lil Wayne/Young Money’s awesome “Every Girl”—easily the least radio-friendly song to concur radio this year—and Ryan Braun’s one-time at-bat song of choice, Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On.”

Frustratingly, Lil Wayne won’t have a new album to tour behind. Weezy’s oft-delayed, largely feared but possibly promising rock experiment Rebirth has been bumped from its August release date. No concrete new date has been set, which has further fueled persistent (but sourceless) rumors that the album has been shelved.

Oh well. An album-less Weezy is better than no Weezy. And maybe Wayne can share some of his syrup with Young Jeezy and help him clear that frog out of his throat.