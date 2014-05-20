Milwaukee Musicians Honor John Lennon at "Peace Through Music"

Each year for more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “Peace Through Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort and the Brady Campaign. This year’s lineup may be the event’s most expansive ever, featuring a variety of artists from all different corners of the local music scene.

On the bill: Sam Llanas, Myles Coyne, The Delta Routine, I’m Not a Pilot, Mike Fredrickson, The Hanson Family, Mrs. Fun, The Cavewives, The Calamity Janes, Ugly Brothers, New Red Moons, The Form, Mike Plaisted, Jason Lovell, Rae Klagstad, Caley Conway and the Lucy Cukes, Litmus Vinyl, Blonde on Blonde, Up & Atoms, The Dakotas and members of Semi-Twang.

The show starts Sunday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Organizers are requesting a $10 donation.