New Release Wrap-Up: N.E.R.D., Matt & Kim, Elvis Costello

Also: Elliott Smith, Destroyer, Huey Lewis and the News

by

Pharrell Williams' vanity project N.E.R.D. is at its worst when it overreaches, and on its last two albums, it overreached pretty badly. For those listeners willing to grant the group a third strike, though, the group's new Nothing is a modest pleasant surprise. Here Williams and his Neptunes co-producer Chad Hugo (to the unclear extent that Hugo still contributes) edit down their sound to a taut, disco/soul groove which gives way to a few soft-rock digressions in the album's closing halfno overbearing rap-rock guitars here. This is N.E.R.D.'s most consistent album since In Search Of..., a surprisingly dignified soundtrack to dance parties as they wind down to a content, early-morning close.

Also out this week:

* On their third album, Sidewalks, the Brooklyn dance-punk duo Matt & Kim further appropriates the deep synthesized tones of contemporary dance music and Top 40 pop, aiming for the rafters with some of their biggest, sing-along choruses yet. For those who don't mind singer Matt Johnson's mall-punk whine, it's great fun.

* The presence of producer T-Bone Burnett on Elvis Costello's overstuffed new album National Ransom tells you it's going to be one of those Elvis Costello albums, a punctilious study in traditional American music forms. I'd be easier to get excited about this if Costello hadn't just released another one of those albums, last year's halfhearted Secret, Profane & Sugarcane, also produced by Burnett, but this one is an undisputed improvement over that entirely forgettable disc.

* Mariah Carey makes a grab for some more of that Santa money on Merry Christmas II You.

* In advance of a new full-length set for release early next year, Destroyer tides fans over with the The Archers On The Beach EP.

* Elliott Smith was always more of an album artist than a singles artist, which makes the new compilation An Introduction To... Elliott Smith a less than ideal primer. Newcomers would do better to start with Either/Or, the landmark 1997 album which makes up five of this compilation's 14 tracks.

* Wilco's John Stirratt and Pat Sansone have a new album as the Autumn Defense, Only Around.

* And after a nine-year studio hiatus, Huey Lewis and the News have released Soulsville, a tribute to Stax Records that the band recorded in Memphis.