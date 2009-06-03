Record Store Day Now Monthly, Kind Of

In the spirit of Record Store Day, the successful annual promotion where independent music retailers lure customers to their shops with rare releases, the Record Store Day people have launched a monthly offshoot: Vinyl Saturday. It'll take place on the third Saturday of each month, beginning June 20, which will see the release of 7-inches from Wilco, Modest Mouse, Green Day and Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johanssen, among others, according to Each Note Secure.

I love the concept. Back in the days when people actually bought music, Tuesdays were a big deal, the day when die-hards flocked to record stores to pick up the week's new releases. Vinyl Saturday seems like it could recreate that excitement, albeit only once a month. Here's hoping every month's releases are as good as the event's inaugural month.