Watch ?uestlove Sit in With Sylvan Esso on "The Tonight Show"

Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everything this North Carolina group with Milwaukee ties does, an endearing spectacle, with singer Amelia Meath winging her usual Salt-n-Pepa-style dance moves and producer Nick Sanborn gazing reverentially at his guest drummer for the night.

You can stream the performance below, and catch Sylvan Esso live when they swing back through town for a show at the Cactus Club on Friday, Sept. 5.