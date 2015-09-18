WebsterX and Bliss & Alice Bring Reckoning in Kiings' "1984" Video

With his music videos for WebsterX, Damien Klaven demonstrated his gift for world building, making footage filmed in or around Milwaukee look like it was somehow imported from an exotic foreign film. He brings that same skill to the latest music video from Kiings, "1984," a highlight from the duo's debut album featuring WebsterX along with fellow Milwaukee rapper Bliss & Alice and crooner King Courteen. It's a gloomy tale of reckoning set in what looks like the cemetery from Night of The Living Dead , sans the zombies.

Stream the video below.