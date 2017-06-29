This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival is just so-so, but the wealth of shows we have to recommend refutes that a bit. Among our many picks are Ludacris, Big Thief, Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, The Shins, Girl Talk and a ton of local acts. Along the way I make the case for Sheryl Crow as a secret standout of the Outlaw Music Festival, Matt wonders what the deal with Hanson is, and we all agree that we weren't very excited for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

You can stream this week's episode below, and catch up with past episodes on iTunes.