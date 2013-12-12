This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2013

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks from Soul Low, Midnight Reruns, Buffalo Gospel, Vic and Gab, Sat. Nite Duets, Paul Cebar and more. (If you missed our individual roundups, here's A.V. Club Milwaukee's Top 15 Milwaukee Albums list, and here's the Shepherd's).

Did we glaringly omit something? Let us know. You can follow us on Facebook or catch up with old episodes on Soundcloud. Stream this week's episode below.