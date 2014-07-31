This Week on The Disclaimer: The Breadking Collective and Breadfest 2014

For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living spaces. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by two players in Breadking, Jordan Maye (or Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band and Lousy Trouts) and Al Kraemer (of Calliope and The Zelda Routine), who preview this weekend's Breadfest, a four-day cross-venue showcase in Riverwest showcasing the collective's deep roster. Our guests explain the advantages of working as part of a network of musicians, outline Breadking's plans for the future, and share some advice for Milwaukee musicians who are looking to carve out their own place in the city's music scene.

