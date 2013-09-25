This Week on The Disclaimer: Hanging With the "Studio A" Team

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A," which promises a greater focus on local culture than the usual local news broadcast. Matt confides his man-crush on Perry, who shines some light on how local news broadcasts make their coverage decisions and confirms his love of kayaking. Cravy comes up with an idea for a possible Contact 6 investigation and Kramp discusses his transition from radio to television. Perry also sings a few bars of the "This is the place" jingle.

