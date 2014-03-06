This Week on The Disclaimer: Juiceboxxx Bombs, Chef Keith Goes Viral, and Hank the Dog is Cute

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now being widely touted across the Internet as "the worst on-air rap ever." Did the goofy rapper bring shame to the Milwaukee rap scene? Matt makes the case that everybody's overreacting. From there we discuss the latest prank from Found Footage Festival creators (and friends of the show) Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher and how it plays into everybody's generally low expectations of local TV news. And finally we celebrate the dog the world can't get enough of, Hank the Ballpark Pup, who we concede is very adorable, while Matt brings us down by pondering a world without Bob Uecker.

Stream the show below. As always, feel free to let us know how wrong we are on Facebook, and catch up on past episodes of The Disclaimer on iTunes.