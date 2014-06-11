This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to host World Cup viewings in an elaborate fake Brazilian "favela"—essentially a slum. We dissect what went wrong with the bar's well-meaning but culturally tone deaf promotion, and take them to task for an equally tone deaf apology. This is a story that's likely to stick around for a few days. Then Matt reads an unusually sexualized Dave Begel column in a creepy voice, opening a discussion about OnMilwaukee's most hate-read columnist, and the door for me to give my usual rant about the importance of not sharing idiotic, time-wasting articles online. We also discuss an OnMilwaukee column about the merits of reader comments, and close by disagreeing about whether a Waukesha middle school should become the latest institution in the area to honor Les Paul.

