This Week on The Disclaimer: Reinventing Kochanski's, Defending Eyesores and Twerking to Click Bait

On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner Andy Kochanski's response to it. By running with his new reputation as a second-amendment hero, is he erasing the character of what was once an apolitical polka bar? Then we turn the conversation to an OnMilwaukee piece about Milwaukee eyesores, and I defend many of them, arguing that it's OK for public art to be ugly. Finally, Matt goes to town on a shameless OnMilwaukee piece that capitalized on Monday morning's Miley Cyrus-induced spike in clicks on articles with the word "twerk" in the headline.

Did we let off anybody too easy? Was there secret merit to the OnMilwaukee twerk piece that we somehow missed?