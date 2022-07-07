This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13, 2022

Summerfest wraps with three days full of old and new music, from side stages to the Amphitheater; also, a day-long music festival in West Bend, a peek at the Sigmund Snopek documentary, the return of Robbie Fulks, the punk intensity of The Bronx and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, July 7

Summerfest @ Henry Maier Festival Park

× Expand Photo: Corrine Bailey Rae corrinebaileyrae.com Corrine Bailey Rae Corrine Bailey Rae

Summerfest 2022 wraps with a weekend of music at the lakefront. Milwaukee is a second home to Cheap Trick who play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Thursday with Rod Stewart. Original Cheap Trick vocalist Randall Xeno Hogan and Bad Boy will be playing at the same time next door at the BMO Harris Pavilion. Funny how things work out, eh? Other picks include masked instrumentalists Los Straitjackets, Corinne Bailey Rae and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Photo courtesy of Summerfest Chiiild Chiiild

Friday Catch Latin vocalist Gilberto Santa Rosa; part psychedelia, part soul, R&B act Chiiild shepherdexpress.com/music/summerfest_1/chiiild; Barbara Stephan Band’s dance grooveness and the eclectic sounds of Harmonius Wail that range from Parisian Hot Club to Delta Blues. No need for a time machine; ABC, A Flock of Seagulls and the Black Crowes will get you there.

Photo courtesy of Summerfest Wade Fernandez Wade Fernandez

Summerfest 2022 concludes on Saturday with Native American multi-instrumentalist-songwriter Wade Fernandez; the dark wave sounds of Wisconsin-rooted Zola Jesus; onetime Hüsker Dü front man Bob Mould and band play selections from his four-decade career, and settle in for Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s gritty rock and roll. If you are feeling nostalgic, check out The Cult, Rick Springfield and The Marshall Tucker Band.

More info here: summerfest.com.

Friday, July 9

Piper Road Spring Band @ Café Carpe (18 South Water St. West, Fort Atkinson), 89:30 p.m.

Celebrating 49 years, Piper Road Spring Band rolls along. With early influences like Bill Monroe and Mississippi John Hurt, Piper Road was born into the age of rock and roll with individual backgrounds diverse as classical, cowboy, folk, blues and Dixieland. Influenced by live performances of Doc Watson, Bill Monroe and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band release of Will The Circle Be Unbroken in the early 1970s, they put away the electric amps and guitars and developed a unique acoustic/bluegrass style. They never completely abandoned their musical roots and have blended Irish fiddle tunes with American country, big band, novelty and space-aged Grateful Dead inspired jams.

Saturday, July 9

Bremen Block Party And Bazaar @ Bremen Community Garden (N. Bremen and E. Clarke Streets), Noon

Another vibrant Riverwest neighborhood event that includes a craft bazaar, street hockey, food trucks and live music from Rachel Raven, Jesse Guten, Aluminum Knot Eye, Hawk as a Weapon and more.

Deerhoof w/9 A.M. @ The Back Room @ Colectivo, 8 p.m.

× “Plant Thief” by Deerhoof

Fiercely unpredictable, Deerhoof’s not-so-easy listening music challenges the listener. The Guardian called their sound “elliptical art-pop" and of the album Offend Maggie, “the best prog-rock post-punk Afro-Oriental art-pop folk-jazz band in the world.”

Sunday, July 10

7th Annual HomeGrown Music Festival @ Regner Park ( t N. 10th and Park Avenues, West Bend), Noon

× Expand Photo: marielleallschwang.com Marielle Allschwang Marielle Allschwang

The HomeGrown Music Festival is held annually the Sunday after Independence Day at West Bend’s Regner Park. This year’s day-long event features Dig Deep, The Midnight Purchase, TAE & The Neighborly, Natural Satellite, Kat and the Hurricane, Noah John and Ringing Iron and Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations. Suggested donation is $10; Food and drink will be available.

hometown.foundation/7th-annual-homegrown-music-festival

Screening of the Sigmund Snopek Story @ Linnemans, 6 p.m.

Get a peek of episode one of the seven-part series tackling the musical career of Sigmund Snopek. Five years ago, filmmaker Nick Toti began the sprawling project. Talking heads include comedian Jay Leno and musical collaborators Brian Ritchie and Victor DeLorenzo, commenting on the artist Toti says has “dedicated his life to creating music and contributing to the culture of the city where he lives.” shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/filmmaker-directs-the-sigmund-snopek-story

Monday, July 11

Robbie Fulks @ Musical Mondays - Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

× “Georgia Hard” by Robbie Fulks

In 2019 Robbie Fulks played a Musical Mondays set accompanied by violinist Shad Cobb; the duo parried like fencers; supporting Fulks’ tunes they blurred the lines between Jazz and Bluegrass. The Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer and guitarist’s early solo work helped define the “alternative country” movement of the 1990s. His music from the last several years hews mainly to acoustic instrumentation; it returns him in part to his earlier bluegrass days and extends the boundaries of that tradition. Fulks might even toss in unlikely covers by ABBA, AC/DC or Michael Jackson.

More info here: lakeparkfriends.org/visit/events/music-in-the-park.

The Bronx w/Avenues and Poison Hand @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Peace Pipe” by The Bronx

Presented by Riot Fest, Los Angelenos’ The Bronx bring their intense sound to Cudahy. Also known as Mariachi El Bronx, the guitar-driven group blends hardcore punk, hard rock; garage and mariachi.

Tuesday, July 12

Ana Popovic @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Lasting Kind of Love” by Ana Popovic

Widely regarded as one of world’s very best female guitar-players, Ana Popovic’s career has been meteoric and shows no signs of slowing down. The five-time Blues Music Awards nominee blends smoking electric funk slide guitar, jazzy instrumentals and tight blues groove with soulful feminine vocals.