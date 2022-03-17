This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23, 2022

A final St. Patrick’s Day bash, Jazz Week in Kenosha, a live soundtrack from MSO, punk legends, new music form Bryon Cherry and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, March 17

Atlantic Wave - Kaitlin Hahn Kaitlin Hahn of Atlantic Wave

Sigmund Snopek and Atlantic Wave @ Paddy's Pub, Noon

St. Patrick’s Day will be observed, naturally, at Paddy’s Pub. Multi-instrumentalist local legend Sigmund Snopek’s marathon performance begins at noon and runs until 5 p.m., with Atlantic Wave taking the baton for the final 7-10 p.m. leg of the day’s music traditional Irish music. Doors open at 10 a.m. with food provided by Miss Katie’s Diner.

For a complete listing of live Irish music on St. Patrick's day, visit our St. Patrick's Day Guide.

The Bad Plus @ UW-Parkside (The Rita, Ground Floor

900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, Parking: Lot B, C), 7 p.m.

× “Boffadem” by The Bad Plus

UW-Parkside’s Jazz Week continues with The Bad Plus, the omnivorous group that initially gained recognition reimaging songs by ABBA, Nirvana and Rush. Here’s a chance to check out the ever-evolving group. Regarding the lineup juggling that added guitarist Ben Monder to the band, drummer David King (half) joked the group plans to get “everyone who played on David Bowie’s Blackstar into the band.”

Jazz Week info here uwp.edu/therita/musicperformances.cfm

Friday, March 18

Singin’ in the Rain w/ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.

Yaniv Dinur conducts the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as Singin’ in the Rain, named the greatest movie musical of all time by the American Film Institute, comes to life with accompaniment by the MSO. Take in award-winning performances by Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in the story of silent film actors making the transition to “talkies.” Featuring song-and-dance numbers such as “Make ’Em Laugh,” “All I Do is Dream of You,” “Good Morning” and the iconic title track.

Through Sunday. More info here mso.org/concerts/singin-in-the-rain/50360

Saturday, March 19

Fak Faire: A Ren Faire Preview @ Faklandia Brewing, Noon

If you like Ren Faire, then you know once a year isn't enough. And Bristol Ren Faire season is usually hotter than Hades, so enjoy a day of Ren Faire frivolity in March. Join Awkward Nerd Events and Faklandia Brewing for the first ever Fak Faire: A Ren Faire Preview with music from Dan the Bard and Ogham—and more. More info here: facebook.com/events/659094581814088/.

Oz Noy Trio featuring Dennis Chambers and Jimmy Haslip @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Noy Problem” by Oz Noy and Scary Pockets

Israel-born guitarist Oz Noy’s musical journey took him to New York City in 1996 where he dove in the deep end eventually collaborating with heavyweights Anton Fig, Will Lee, Chick Corea and Allen Toussaint, and playing clubs like The Bitter End. “It’s jazz. It just doesn’t sound like it,” says Noy of his blend of jazz, funk, rock, blues and R&B.

Sunday, March 20

Frank Almond & Adam Neiman: A Joint Concert @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 2 p.m.

Frank Almond and piano virtuoso Adam Neiman perform an evening of music partially centered on A Violin’s Life, Volume 3, the multi-year recording and online project chronicling the extraordinary history and lineage of Almond's current violin, the 1715 Lipiński Stradivarius. This instrument has direct ties to Giuseppe Tartini, Edvard Grieg, Johannes Brahms and Robert and Clara Schumann.

7000apart w/ Ben Mulwana & His Band & Alyssia Dominguez @ Linnemans, 6 p.m.

× “Hope” by 7000apart

The distance from Green Bay to Sweden is 7000 kilometers. The husband-and-wife pop duo of Amelie Eiding and Jon Kresin is the core of 7000apart. Their story began in 2012 when Amelie left her hometown of Stockholm, Sweden to attend high school as an exchange student in Green Bay. It was there where she met Jon and they fell in love. When she returned to Sweden, the couple started 7000apart as their creative project together named after the distance between them.

They were nominated as WAMI New Artist in 2020 and last year brought more accolades for the duo with their song “Blank Check” aired on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings.” Ugandan-born singer-songwriter Ben Mulwana opens along with Alyssia Dominguez’ whose country music is infused with a touch of her Hispanic roots nodding to a family deeply rooted in traditional Tejano music.

Trapper Schoepp @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× “River Called Disaster” by Trapper Schoepp

Trapper Schoepp and his band return from their biggest extended road trip since the pandemic hit. Never one to let grass grow under his feet, Schoepp’s CV includes a co-write with Bob Dylan via lyrics Dylan wrote in 1961; the haunting, prescient video for “River Called Disaster” from last year’s album May Day and a sprawling performance opening for Wilco at Summerfest last September. Schoepp recently said studio dates are already booked for a new album.

Tuesday, March 22

Gary Numan @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

× “Intruder’ by Gary Numan

Over 40 years ago Gary Numan’s hit “Cars” seemed futuristic with its use of synthesizers. Since then, his influence has begged the question was he ahead of his time or an artist perpetually out of time? Numan’s stage show should be a feast, likewise kindred spirit opening act I Speak Machine, the experimental music act and audio-visual project of musician Tara Busch.

Wednesday, March 23

× “I Have Faith In You” by 7 Seconds

7 Seconds w/ Negative Approach and Buggin @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

How often do you get a midweek, legendary punk palate-cleanser? Led by Kevin Seconds, the California band has navigated the hardcore landscape since forming in the early ‘80s. Detroit’s Negative Approach’s compact, explosive sound lasted a few years in the early ‘80s before John Brannon formed the equally legendary Laughing Hyenas. Brannon and drummer Chris “Opie” Moore played a reunion show in 2006 and continue with their intense music.

Bryon Cherry @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Darcy DuBois Bryan Cherry - WAMI Awards Bryan Cherry - WAMI winner for best R&B/Soul artist

No joke, Bryon Cherry’s new EP Trainwreck is out on April1, but here’s a chance to get an early listen. The poet and WAMI award winning R&B/soul artist’s forthcoming music is “a new vision filled with tales and imagery of love lost and of trying to find novel ways to hang on to other love … tied together by the rhythmic, mystical poetic musings of Cherry.”