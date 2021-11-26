Move and grove with R&B Cadets, Tito Puente Jr., The Hungry Williams and Esquires II. Check out Jesus Christ Superstar at 50 and top-flight bluegrass with Béla Fleck and more—This Week in Milwaukee.

Friday, Nov. 26

R&B Cadets @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

The R&B Cadets built up dancefloor steam in the ‘80s. Since regrouping a few years ago, the musically omnivorous group has regularly played selected gigs. Work off some calories on Black Friday or what the band has deemed Fuchsia Saturday. Cadet Paul Cebar has just finished a string of solo dates opening for Nick Lowe, so maybe he’ll have some war stories to tell; R&B Cadets spinoff Semi-Twang recently was inducted to the WAMI Hall of Fame and subsequently broke up.

Also Saturday

Tito Puento Jr. @ Potawatomi - Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

The comparison is inevitable. How could it be otherwise? Latin Jazz bandleader/percussionist Tito Puente Jr. carries his father with him—imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. It’s in his looks, his joy, and his music. Tito Jr. is on a passionate mission. The younger Puente is determined to nurture the musical legacy left by his father. He refuses to let his father become a distant memory. “He was just too vibrant, too exciting. There was magic in the music my father made. It made people happy all over the world.”

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Marcus Performing Arts Center,

The rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar, celebrates its 50th anniversary. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas, it reflects the rock roots that defined a generation. The legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”, “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

Through Dec. 28. More info here marcuscenter.org/show/jesus-christ-superstar

Mike Kubicki Trio @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

Neenah native Mike Kubicki brings his trio to the Estate for two sets of bop drawing from influences like Bud Powell, Horace Silver, Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Herbie Hancock and Kenny Barron.

Saturday, Nov. 27

The Unheard Of w/Fly @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 8 p.m.

The Unheard of have been spreading the psychedelic word since the band’s first show decades ago at Century Hall. They have been aligned with such local legends as Plasticland and Liquid Pink. Their unapologetic sound is based in the late ‘60s, complete with garagey guitars and trashy organ. Opener Fly aka Paulette D’Amour has been the glue in too many bands to list, but let’s just start with Dummy Club and Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine.

The Esquires II @ Linnemans, 8 p.m.

In 1957 the Esquires musical group was formed in Milwaukee. In 1967 their hit “Get On Up” reached #3 on the R&B charts. In October they were inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame. Today, The Esquires II are led by the children of the original band, including Tammie Moorer Pace.

Sunday, Nov. 28

The Hungry Williams @ Anodyne, 4 p.m.

The Hungry Williams are a time machine reaching back to New Orleans in the 1950s. Led by drummer John Carr, the band’s jump blues and swinging R&B is the soundtrack to an instant party—as evidenced by their Chill on the Hill show in July shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/bay-views-chill-on-the-hill-opens-with-the-hungry-williams/ Expect to hear songs from their 2020 Mambo Santa EP. To steal a cliché, if you ain’t moving, check for a pulse.

Monday, Nov. 29

Béla Fleck @ Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Banjoist Béla Fleck’s sonic journey has taken him to musical outer reaches, but recently he’s returned to his bluegrass roots, as he told the Shepherd Express shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/bela-fleck-returns-to-bluegrass-roots-with-all-star-new-albu/ Touring for his album, My Bluegrass Heart, Fleck’s band includes musical giants mandolinist Sam Bush, fiddler Stuart Duncan, dobro player Jerry Douglas, bassist Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton on guitar. “I’m thrilled to be reunited with my brothers and lifelong collaborators, it has been way too long since we have toured together, says Fleck.