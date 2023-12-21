This Week in MKE Music: Dec. 21-27, 2023

× Expand Photo by Lily Shea Photography via Astral Hand - Facebook Astral Hand Astral Hand

Jazzy Joan’s jazz after Z, holiday music at The Cooperage, Anodyne and the Uptowner, a Lovelies reunion, Void Camp celebrates the Winter Solstice and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Dec. 21

“Jazz: Where It Is & Where It’s Going” with Jazzy Joan @ bar centro, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Joan Dadian Joan Dadian

With all 26 letters behind her, Joan Dadian decided to reboot her “ABC’s of Jazz” listening series with a new format and a new name, “Jazz: Where It Is & Where It’s Going.” (shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/jazzy-joan-gets-the-music-going-at-riverwests-bar-centro) Like “The ABCs,” it will be “an open exploration,” she says, one in which “I often learn about jazz artists I had little knowledge of.” The focus of “Where It Is & Where It’s Going” will be living artists and, for at least the first episodes, artists from particular nations or regions. First stop: Italy.

Formations @ Woodland Pattern Book Center, 7 p.m.

Formations is a monthly music series curated by Jay Mollerskov, dedicated to fostering the growth of new and improvised music in Milwaukee. Things kick off with Trench featuring Jay Mollerskov (synth/guitar), Paul Westfal (drums), and Steve Nelson-Raney (soprano sax) and follow up with Tontine Ensemble featuring Allen Russell (violin), Pat Reinholz (cello), and Barry Paul Clark (bass), with guest Adam Murphy. More info here: facebook.com/events/1049996293087066.

Friday, Dec. 22

The Lovelies w/Combustor @ Shank Hall

× “Supercool” by Combustor

With three albums in their wake, members of Milwaukee’s The Lovelies all went on to continue making music. Reunion shows like this one are cause for celebration. Liv Mueller, Barbara Endes, Damian Strigens and Bill Backes bring the holiday fun.

Three sixty-somethings playing punk/punk-influenced rock in the wake of a global meltdown and pandemic-bred paranoia? Combustor (Clancy Carroll, Marc Graves and Bobby Mitchell) share 120 years’ cumulative punk rock experience. Veterans of the Starship continue to play, high energy, take no prisoners rock and roll.

Evan Christian @ Gibraltar, 7 p.m.

The Third Ward’s “Bar With A Flair For The Arts,” Gibraltar, has been providing a much needed shot of live music. Evan Christian serves up solo flamenco guitar in an intimate upscale setting. Mark your calendar, Gibraltar will host the after party for the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee 2023 on Jan. 9: shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/best-of-milwaukee-party.

Void Camp @ Cactus Club, 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday)

× “Contact” by Astral Hand

What better way to mark the Winter Solstice than a two-night music festival? Astral Hand took the ambitious step to organize Void Camp and invited a few friends to celebrate. Friday’s lineup is Convert, Astral Hand and Slow Walker; Saturday’s lineup is Wavefiler, Apollo Vermouth, Cathedral Becomes Tomb, Almighty Amanitus and Tidal. A. Bill Miller provides the light show.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Holiday Special @ Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “86,000” by Mark Waldoch & the Hallelujah Ward

The Cooperage returns with the annual Holiday Special. Stop in for an evening filled with cheer; artists perform all of your favorite holiday favorites. Mark Waldoch, Chris Rosenau, Nelson Devreaux, Caley Conway, The Hallelujah Ward, Testa Rosa and more will be here to lead the way.

A Very Merry MKE Music Night LXIV @ Anodyne, 8 p.m.

× Mie at Gathering on the Green

MKE Music Night is a monthly series dedicated to supporting the local musician and artist community. This installment boasts a full lineup including Cullah, Mie, Tlalok, and Rob Knapp and the Soul Patrol.

Voot Warnings @ The Uptowner, 8 p.m.

× Voot Warnings archival footage

Since the late ‘70s Voot Warnings’ songs have delicately balanced joy and sorrow; a musical North Star that appears nearly every holiday. Warnings and his band take the stage for an evening of seasonal favorites at the home of beautiful people in the cozy confines of Riverwest’s charm school. The Uptowner, which also serves as an art gallery for local talent, opened in 1884 is Milwaukee’s oldest and continuous longest-running tavern.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Fiserv Forum, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra rolls back into town for a pair of holiday shows. The 2023 Winter Tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations.

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, a laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites and surprises closes out the evening.