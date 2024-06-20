This Week in MKE Music: June 20-26, 2024

× Expand Summerfest smiley

Outdoor music continues its reign with Summerfest, Música del Lago, Fête de la Musique aka World Music Day, Charles The Jazz Whisperer at Sunday Funday and The Impromptu Quartet - Summer Music Series at Charles E. Fromage, QWERTYFEST and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, June 20

Summerfest @ Henry Maier Festival Park

Three weekends of Milwaukee’s biggest music bash: June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6. Check out our opening weekend picks including Brittany Howard (shepherdexpress.com/summerfest/brittany-howard). Shepherd Express coverage of concert reviews and more at shepherdexpress.com/summerfest.

Música del Lago – Carlos Adames Group @ Colectivo Lakefront, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo by John Houser via The Carlos Adames Group - Facebook The Carlos Adames Group The Carlos Adames Group

Celebrating its 19th year, this series showcases the best Latin music groups Milwaukee has to offer. Música del Lago 2024 Season Lineup: June 20, Carlos Adames Group; July 18, La Orquesta Chevere; Aug. 15, De La Buena.

The Impromptu Quartet - Summer Music Series @ Charles E. Fromage, 6:30 p.m.

The unique rooftop series kicks off the season with seasoned string musicians The Impromptu Quartet. The music continues Thursdays through Sept. 26. The full lineup here: charlesfromage.com.

Stella Cole @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

You've likely heard Stella Cole's rich tone and extraordinary vocals on TikTok or with Postmodern Jukebox. With her massive social following and uncanny ability to transcend generations, Cole has exposed fans of all ages to the wonders of the Great American Songbook.

Burning Sister w/ Shadows Taller Than Souls and El Wrongo @ Bremen Cafe, 10 p.m.

Three reasons to kick your weekend off with a sonic slingshot of doom, punk, garage, psych, heavy-osity.

Friday, June 21

Expand Photo by Jimmy Emerson via Flickr Invention of the typewriter historical marker

QWERTYFEST @ Various Locations, through Sunday

QWERTYFEST MKE celebrates the invention of the typewriter in Milwaukee as well as writing and innovation in general. The weekend long event features a Friday night party at Turner Hall Ballroom with the Boston Typewriter Orchestra and other entertainment, typewriting stations, vendors and more; Saturday has free presentations at the Charles Allis Art Museum on writing and research related topics and an after party at Great Lakes Distillery; on Sunday there’s tours at Forest Home Cemetery, a “Typewriter Brunch Open Jam” at X-Ray Arcade, as well as a presentation at Central Library and a craft hour at the Allis Museum. Details here: qwertyfest.com/qwertyfest-2024-schedule.html.

Fête de la Musique aka World Music Day @ Everywhere

× Antwerp Baby You

The annual event is celebrated in 120 countries and encourages the natural music maker in all of us, regardless of age, ethnicity, background, or skill level. Make Music Day is a free and open invitation for everyone to perform, teach, learn, and experience the joy of making music on the longest day of the year.

A highlight of Make Music Wisconsin, Poland's Przekrój Foundation will launch Baby You—a massive, 112-foot-long hot air balloon in the shape of a sleeping newborn—over Milwaukee’s Veterans Park, accompanied by a new a cappella choral work by composer Michael Schachter. All are invited to join the choir, conducted by Lee Stovall, and to experience this public art event that evokes the potential in all of us that’s waiting to be awakened, unlimited and endless as the sky.

Elsewhere, Colectivo Coffee will host performances in their 11 locations; day-long music performances at Hart Park Stage, culminating in a Sousapalooza, where musicians are invited to join in a concert of Sousa marches. Local artists such as Living Room, Jorge Vallentine & The Honest Love, Wynter Bates, Chris Darby, Ben & Jen, Papa Fishie and the Lost Trout, Jen Leo, Rael, Lake Waves Trio, Dr. Mikhail Johnson, The All Star Supper Club Band and The Ukuladies will be featured at locations including the Beulah Brinton House, the Milwaukee Public Libraries, the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, the Uptowner and more. Details here: makemusicday.org.

Saturday, June 22

Bruce Humphries solo @ Juneau Park Beer Garden, 5:30 p.m.

× “Comin’ Down Hard” by Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

Sans his Rockabilly Rebels, Bruce Humphries grapples with the existential dilemmas that have sent hellhounds on the trail of many an artist excavating the roots of rock and roll while juggling the genuine demons of modern-day society.

Hot Disco Night: The Quilz w/ Night Fever @ Mad Planet, 9 p.m.

The Quilz new single “Wild Cat” recalls the playful dance floor groove of vintage Tom Tom Club and The B-52’s. Expect that earworm and a dynamic fusion of rock and electronica, as the duo electrify the stage with their infectious retro-futuristic energy. Night Fever transports you to the golden era of disco with a program of, what else?—Bee Gees hits. This show marks the 80th edition of Milwaukee Music Night.

Kumbia Queers w/ Ambulante y Clandestino @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m.

× “Medano” by Kumbia Queers

International cumbia-punk quintet Kumbia Queers bring together otherworldy elements of reggaeton, tropical psych, and cumbia, The Buenos Aires-based outfit ushers in a multi-dimensional evening. Support from local sonideros Ambulante y Clandestino, who spin cumbia, rock en Español, reggaeton Mexa and more keep the evening moving.

Sunday, June 23

Neal Bardele Jazz Duo @ Café Sopra Mare, Villa Terrace, 10 a.m.

Villa Terrace’s concert series in the Mercury Courtyard continues with the Neal Bardele Jazz Duo. The free performances continue Sundays through Sept. 29. Admission to Café Sopra Mare is free. To explore the Villa and the gardens, standard admission rates apply. More info at villaterrace.org/exhibitions_events/upcoming_events/?eid=462.

Charles The Jazz Whisperer - Sunday Funday @ Garden Park (827 E. Locust St.)

× Expand Sunday Funday at Garden Park banner

In ancient times a subterranean music club called Humpin’ Hanna’s played host to Cheap Trick, Lou Reed and Little Feat. In recent years the lot hosted a farmers market with live music. This year a new series jumps in with Pola Don & Becky, Irish session music and more to come.

Hi-Jivers @ Falcon Bowl, 6 p.m.

× “Prison City Soul” by The Hi-Jivers

Back in January of 2020, Nashville’s Hi-Jivers braved a snowstorm to play a “a blast furnace of a performance and got the crowd moving and dancing, while the winter snowstorm canceled other shows around town.”(shepherdexpress.com/music/concert-reviews/the-hi-jivers-reward-fans-braving-the-weather). Here’s another chance to catch the band’s “master-level class in the music that turned into what came to be known as rock ’n’ roll.”

Sham 69 w/ No Consent and The Grovelers @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Borstal Breakout” by Sham 69

Sham 69 formed in 1975 and were one of the most successful punk bands in the United Kingdom, achieving five top 20 singles, including “If the Kids Are United” and “Hurry Up Harry.” If the lineup has shifted over the years, the sense of purpose remains. SoCal’s No Consent has a simple mission statement: Anti Racist Anti-Fascist Anti Sexual Assault Anti Injustice. The Grovelers, Milwaukee’s typhoon of rockabilly, garage and punk rock make any day brighter.

Tuesday, June 25 p.m.

Kassi Valazza w/ Sequoia @ Shank Hall

× “Johnny Dear” by Kassi Valazza

Among the standard gush, Kassi Valazza’s biography includes the divining rod, “Though her music plays country cousin to British folk, calling to mind greats like Sandy Denny (Fairport Convention) and Karen Dalton, a Southwestern American streak carves its way through these solemn, sweetly sung melodies like a canyon.” The twang and heavy reverb of songs like “Johnny Dear” may point to a David Lynch influence.