Althoughthey may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growingminority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.AtUW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses ortheir children. That makes UWM the campus with the most student veterans in thestate.“They’re anincreasing segment of the student population and we want to welcome them back,”said Jim Schmidt, UWM’s veterans benefits coordinator.Part of thesurge of student veterans can be attributed to more generous educationalbenefits, both from the federal and state governments. The tight economy andthe need for enhanced skills are also driving many veterans to campus.Jim Duff,coordinator of the Milwaukee County Veterans Service Office, said educationbenefits are as important to veterans as health benefits.“A lot ofthese veterans went out on wartime service and they were sacrificing a lot oftheir youth and the years that they might have been spending in school,” Duffsaid.But manyveterans don’t realize that they’re eligible for education aid.“There areprobably large numbers of veterans walking the halls of UW-Milwaukee and MATCwho are eligible for veterans benefits and don’t know it,” Duff said.

BenefitsThere for Those Who Ask





The uptickin veterans’ admissions is the result of the passage of state and federallegislation that provide more benefits to veterans who want to earn a degree,as well as the increased numbers of veterans created by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



One majorprogram is the Wisconsin G.I. Bill of 2007, which increased the amount oftuition and fee forgiveness from 50% to 100% for veterans who lived in Wisconsin before joiningthe military. The veteran is exempt from paying tuition or fees for up to eightfull-time semesters or 128 course credits at a school in the University of Wisconsin System or Wisconsin Technical College System. Theamount of the tuition and fees waived is based on the length of time served.(For details, go to www.veterans.wisconsin.edu,just launched last week.



The stateG.I. Bill is open to all veterans who lived in Wisconsin when they joined the military, soqualifying veterans who served decades ago can use this benefit to attend astate school. Yet many older veterans aren’t aware of this benefit, Duff said,because they believeerroneouslythat their education benefits expired yearsago.



“Most veteranswould not presume that they could go to school for free right now,” Duff said.“They think, ‘What are the chances that I could go to school for free when I’vebeen out of the military for 25 years?’ The obvious conclusion is that it wouldbe impossible. But the reality is that the answer is yes if they were on activeduty from Wisconsin.”



But theWisconsin G.I. Bill is just one program that veterans can utilize. Qualifyingveterans can also tap into a federal bill that went into effect last fallthe Post-9/11G.I. Bill, which helps to cover tuition and some expensesor the long-standingChapter 30 Montgomery G.I. Bill, which provides a monthly stipend for students.Or they can combine benefits from state and federal programs.

Unlike thosewho use the state G.I. Bill, qualifying veterans for these federal programs canuse their education benefits at a wider range of academic institutions,including private schools such as MarquetteUniversity and Alverno College.Even some niche institutionsranging from the Milwaukee Police Academy to the LakesideSchool of Massage Therapy and the Medical College of Wisconsinhave approval toparticipate in this program.

In addition,some spouses and children of veterans may be able to use these benefits to payfor their education as well.



Duff saidthat the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill, which is available to those who served at least90 days after Sept. 11, 2001, is extremely popularso popular that the U.S.Department of Veterans Affairs struggled to process all of the applicants whenthe program began last fall.



The choicescan be confusing and very complicated, and veterans’ decisions are final andirrevocableonce a veteran selects an educational track and accepts funds, heor she won’t be able to switch and receive full funding for a different track.Duff urged veterans who want to use these benefits to contact their county’sVeterans Service Office to map out their unique academic strategy. It pays toask.



“We have tosit down with them individually to determine what they need and what their bestoptions are,” Duff said.





CampusLife Can Be a Challenge





But signingup for tuition and fee benefits is only the beginning of the battle for studentveterans. Once accepted by a school, they must try to find their way on campusas nontraditional studentsand cope with the emotional and physical effects ofwar.



“Educationis a big piece of the reintegration puzzle,” said Sara Stinski, public affairsofficer for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.



Heidi Plach,a clinical instructor in UWM’s Department of Occupational Science andTechnology, has studied student veterans extensively and is working to addresstheir needs on campus. Plach said recently returned Iraqand Afghanistanwar veterans have told her that they’re challenged by transitioning to astudent role, being older, and having life-and-death experiences that aredifficult to discuss.



“Sometimesthe skills and leadership that they learned with their military experiencedoesn’t translate to college credits,” Plach said. “I interviewed someone whowas a medic. He was in some sort of health care field on campus. He said, ‘HereI am in a lab using a rubber arm and doing IVs, when I was doing this with crapblowing all over and people’s lives were dependent on my putting that IV in.’”



And whatabout efforts to create a veterans’ community on campus? That isn’t so easy.Space is crunched on campus, Plach said, so the recently opened Dryhootchcoffeehouse on Brady Streethas become an invaluable gathering place for student veterans who want a placefor themselves.



And manyveterans are solely interested in going to school and reconnecting with friendsand family and not getting active on campus.



“Veteransare good at camouflage,” said Ryan Greendeer, a 28-year-old recent Army war vetwho transferred from UW-Eau Claire to UWM in 2009. “We don’t want to stick out.But we aren’t your typical student. Our focus is to get in and get out so wecan finish the life we started.”



That said,veterans do have unique concerns on campus.



Greendeersaid some political discussions in the classroom can hit a nerve and graphicrepresentations of violence can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)among wartime vets. Greendeer said he has a “visa” that gives him theflexibility to leave a classroom if he isn’t comfortable.



ButGreendeer said vets can still be the target of discrimination. One instructorat UW-Eau Claire had called him a “mindless baby killer,” which is whyGreendeer left that school.



Anotherchallenge for Greendeer is healing from his wartime injuries, since he has toschedule his surgeries around his school schedule. Some instructors are moreunderstanding than others, he said.



“I still goto the doctor very, very often,” he said. “Being in a war really takes a tollon your body.”



UWM’s Veterans Day observance will be held on Thursday,Nov. 11. From 9-11:30 a.m., representatives from Dryhootch and Guitars for Vetswill be at Spaights Plaza, along with theDryhootch van. A discussion with a student veteran panel and Dr. MichaelMcBride from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, part of a program titled“Veterans Day Recognition: Fostering a Connected Campus Community,” will beheld at the Zelazo Center from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The public is invited.