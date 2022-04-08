The Enduring Relevance of Frederick Law Olmsted

× Expand Photo by Virginia Small Lake Park steps Lake Park

Frederick Law Olmsted, who faced many losses and health challenges throughout his life, always found respite in nature. And he believed that everyone should have equal access to restorative green places. According to biographer Hugh Howard, “Olmsted demonstrated an extraordinarily rare capacity to set aside the self-interest of the present in favor of the well-being of future generations.”

April 26 is the 200th anniversary of Olmsted’s birth and the National Association for Olmsted Parks (NAOP) is spearheading a nationwide celebration in his honor. Olmsted 200’s theme is “Celebrating Parks for All People,” a once-radical concept that the visionary landscape architect, conservationist, journalist, and social reformer championed as a way to foster democracy. The COVID pandemic reconfirmed how essential parks are to people’s well-being.

Milwaukeeans are planning numerous events to celebrate Olmsted. His local contributions extended far beyond the three parks he designed: Lake, Riverside and Washington, and Newberry Boulevard connecting the first two. In keeping with his holistic and inclusive approaches to landscapes and urban planning, he envisioned the two East Side parks as an “orchestrated journey” linking Lake Michigan to the Milwaukee River and vice versa. In Washington Park, he designed winding paths throughout the rolling, pastoral topography, and a lagoon for ice skating and boating.

Pleasure Drive

Olmsted also conceived a Shore Drive from what is now Kenwood Boulevard southward along Lake Michigan. That “pleasure drive” was the first leg of what eventually became the miles-long Lincoln Memorial Drive. Olmsted also planned for a Ravine Road, now nicknamed “Snake Road,” that meandered from Shore Drive through one of the park’s deep ravines, emerging on Lake Drive. Throughout the decades, these and other Olmsted parks invariably have invited discovery and delight. Many of them, including Lake Park and Newberry Boulevard, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Olmsted promoted in many ways what is now termed “connectivity.” He and architect Calvert Vaux, his partner in designing New York City’s Central Park and other projects, designed the world’s first “parkway.” The Eastern Parkway leads into Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and was meant to extend the park experience and increase urban green space.

Olmsted described a parkway as “a shaded green ribbon” which might “be absolutely formal or strikingly picturesque, according to circumstances.” In 1868 Olmsted and Vaux began implementing another ground-breaking concept—a “system of parks and parkways” in Buffalo, New York. The interconnected parks highlighted distinctive natural features and varied recreational options.

People to the Parks

× Expand Photo by Virginia Small Washington Park with bandstand Washington Park

To provide equitable access to Milwaukee’s parks, Olmsted urged civic leaders to bring streetcars to parks, which happened during the mid-1890s, soon after the parks opened.

Olmsted visited Milwaukee four times with his design team, between March 1892 and March 1894, following correspondence between him and the City of Milwaukee’s nascent Board of Park Commissioners evaluating potential sites for parks.

Prior to the park board’s formation in 1890, Milwaukee had a mere 60 acres of public parkland serving its 250,000 residents. Park commissioners, especially Christian Wahl, already were familiar with Olmsted and his renowned landscapes nationwide. They sought out Olmsted while he was designing the grounds of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

Sites for Milwaukee parks were chosen and acquired on all sides of the city, also including what became Humboldt, Kosciuszko, Mitchell and Sherman parks. Olmsted called it a “Grand Necklace of Parks,” reminiscent of the Emerald Necklace he designed in Boston. Olmsted’s team, especially landscape architect Warren H. Manning, continued supervising park construction and planning until 1905. These parks immediately became popular destinations, and demand grew for more of them. In 1923, Milwaukee County park commissioner Charles B. Whitnall developed a plan for a countywide system of parks and parkways, which was largely implemented. Today, Milwaukee County Parks manages over 15,000 acres in Milwaukee County.

A Major Exhibition about Olmsted in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Virginia Small Lake Park top of bluff Lake Park

“In the Park with Olmsted: A Vision for Milwaukee” will be on view at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.) from April 14 through September 25. The multimedia exhibition, presented by The Friends of Villa Terrace, explores Olmsted’s local contributions within the context of his national legacies. Curated by Martha Chaiklin and Annemarie Sawkins, the exhibition features archival and contemporary images, including maps, plans, posters, paintings, photographs and videos. Works by local and nationally renowned artists, photographers and multimedia artists will highlight how creative individuals have been inspired by Milwaukee’s Olmsted parks.

The opening on Thursday, April 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. will include a presentation by Annemarie Sawkins and remarks by Anne “Dede” Neal Petri, president and CEO of the National Association for Olmsted Parks. The event is free to CAVT members. General admission for adults is $10 and $7 for seniors, students and active military. Admission to Villa Terrace is free to all the first Wednesday of each month. For info about the exhibition, visit OlmstedMilwaukee.org.

The Milwaukee Area Cultural Landscape Alliance (MACLA) will present two free programs relating to the exhibition.

“Olmsted and 'Parks for All': Democracy, Equity, and Environmental Justice," a panel discussion at Villa Terrace, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Panelists include August Ball, founder of Cream City Conservation; Steven Hunter, program director of Nearby Nature Milwaukee; Patrick Mullins, associate professor of history at Marquette University; and Arijit Sen, associate professor of architecture and urban studies at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"Frederick Law Olmsted: Bringing Nature into the City and Creating Breathing Space for Democracy," an illustrated talk by writer, public historian and filmmaker Laurence Cotton at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at MSOE's Diercks Hall (1025 N. Milwaukee St.). Cotton was the originator and consulting producer of the acclaimed 2014 PBS documentary Frederick Law Olmsted; Designing America. He will speak about Olmsted’s legacies and his contemporary relevance.

Other Olmsted 200 Events

Other events are in the works, including:

Lake Park Friends https://lakeparkfriends.org/ will celebrate Olmsted on Saturday, July 16 with family-friendly activities, history tours and a concert at Lake Park’s Summer Stage. Other events, including in Riverside Park and Washington Park, will be announced later.

A traveling exhibit about Olmsted is available through Lake Park Friends. Designed for Olmsted 200, it includes double-sided boards for free-standing easels. Contact Lakeparkfriends@sbcglobal.net for more information and to reserve.