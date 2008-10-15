Think You Know John McCain?

×

Sure, Republican presidentialnominee John McCain chose working mom Sarah Palin as his running mateto help him persuade women that their fortunes would rise in hisadministration. But how’s that working out in reality?

The duo is famously pro-life and wants Roe v. Wade tobe overturned by the Supreme Court (and, once in office, they’d be in aposition to nominate new conservative justices who could make thathappen). And although McCain has said that he’d allow women tochoose an abortion if their health depended on it, or if they had beenraped or the victim of incest, the Alaska governor only favors a woman’s right to choose an abortion if her life dependedon it. Victims of rape or incest would be forced to carry a pregnancyto term.

And McCain still hasn’t offered a coherent policy statement onwhether insurance companies should be required to cover birth controlif they also cover Viagra. After stammering in front of reporters anddrawing a complete blank in July, he told a crowd in Racine later thatmonth that the decision should be up to the person buying theinsurance. Um… would that be the individual? The employer? Moredetails, please.

The Reality of the Gender Pay Gap



But reproductive rights aren’t the only issues on women’s minds this election. Thanksto the falling economy, women are also scrutinizing the candidates’views on work and family issues. McCain may wish that they weren’t.



In April, the Arizonasenator declined to cast a vote on the Lilly Ledbetter bill, whichsought to make it easier for women to sue for wage discrimination.(Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. Hillary Clinton both voted for the measure,while McCain chose to campaign in New Orleans.)

Instead of empoweringwomen in the justice system, McCain argued that female workers needmore “education and training” so they can catch up to men. Please.



AlthoughMcCain may not take the gender pay gap seriously, millions of workingwomen, their partners and kids do, because they’re feeling the effectsof it. Working women earn about 78 cents for every man’s dollar. Butmillions of working women earn far less than that low benchmark.



Accordingto a Columbia University study:

Single women with no kids earn 90 centsfor every man’s dollar Married women with kids earn 73 cents for everyman’s dollar



Single moms earn 60 cents for every man’s dollar



The wage gap is evenworse for working women of color. According to the U.S. Bureau ofLabor:

African-American women earn 70.8% as much as all men



Hispanicand Latina women earn 58.8% as much

And to add insult to injury, momsare offered lower starting salaries than childless female job seekers,but prospective employers give dads a bonus.

According to astudy by Shelley Correll at Cornell University, mothers looking forwork were offered salaries that were $11,000 less than the salariesoffered to women who didn’t have kidsfor the same job. Butdads were offered a starting salary of $6,000 more than men who didn’thave kids, showing that there’s no wage penalty for being a parentjust a penalty for being a mom.

These reports have real consequencesfor families’ budgetsabout $9,575 per year, according to the Institutefor Women’s Policy Research. So while the gender pay gap may be treatedas a “women’s issue,” in reality it’s everyone’s issue.

Vague Solutions



Sowhat’s McCain going to do about this? McCain apparently supports theEqual Pay Act of 1963, which prohibits gender discrimination in wages.But he doesn’t support remedies that would make it easier for women tosue their employers for discrimination.



His other proposalsare vague at best. In September, the senator’s advisers met withleaders of the Families and Work Institute and offered his policyproposals. They didn’t have much to go on. According to his advisers,McCain supports the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), but he doesnot want it to be expanded to cover more workers or require thatemployers offer paid time off to employees so they can look after asick family member. McCain opposes requiring that businesses offer paidsick days to workers, even though employers would benefit from reducedturnover, a healthier workplace and higher productivity.



McCain supports flexibility in the workplacefortunately for Gov. Palin, who hasn’t put in much time governing Alaskain the past six weeks. But McCain doesn’t have any specific proposalsto make flextime options easier for employers and their workers. The22-year veteran of the Senate has offered to create a commission thatwould study it and provide him with more information.



What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com.