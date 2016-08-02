John Chisholm Has Earned Another Term as Milwaukee County District Attorney

× Expand John Chisholm

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for John Chisholm in the Democratic primary for Milwaukee County district attorney on Tuesday, Aug. 9. No Republicans are running in the general election.

Chisholm is thoroughly experienced, fair and forward-thinking and is an asset to Milwaukee County.

Chisholm’s re-election as Milwaukee County DA is critical to our community’s ability to thrive in a very uncertain time.

When you think about it, the district attorney is one of the most powerful elected officials in local government, if not the most powerful elected official. Yes, the mayor and county executive occupy high-profile positions and they make policy decisions that affect us broadly. But the district attorney, uniquely, has the power to impact an individual’s life—for a lifetime.

Why? Because the district attorney makes decisions about if, when and how to charge an individual who has been arrested or whether they should be dealt with outside of a courtroom. The DA can and must get tough when necessary with violent offenders, but the DA can also provide opportunities for the accused to get their lives back on track by directing them into some assistance for mental health or substance abuse issues if that’s at the root of their alleged crimes. These decisions determine whether someone will ultimately be sent to jail for their crimes or be able to change their lives for the better without the burden of a criminal record.

The DA also helps to shape the criminal justice system in the community. While prosecutors are just one piece in a very complex system, their charging decisions determine the court’s docket and, eventually, who is sent to prison. DAs can clog up the court’s calendar with petty crimes instead of directing our scarce judicial resources to target the worst offenders so that they can face justice.

In addition, the DA has to lead by example and show integrity as a public servant if we are to have faith in our criminal justice system and ensure that all individuals, no matter their life circumstance, are treated with dignity and fairness.

Taken together, there’s no question that John Chisholm is the right district attorney for Milwaukee County at this moment in time. He is an active, and proactive, district attorney who thoroughly understands the challenges we are facing in Milwaukee and nationwide. He has shown good judgment in office and has provided thoughtful, ethical leadership during a transformational era in the criminal justice system.

Chisholm’s list of accomplishments is long. Since his first election in 2006, Chisholm has reformed and modernized the office so that it’s data-driven, which reduces the chances that prosecutors are making racially or culturally biased decisions. Chisholm is targeting violent criminals for prosecution and his office has a 95% conviction rate in homicide cases. He has placed prosecutors in the community so that they can be more responsive to neighbors’ concerns. He’s championed alternatives to incarceration for those committing low-level crimes. He supports services for victims of domestic violence and those with behavioral health issues who come into contact with the criminal justice system. Chisholm created a witness protection program so that witnesses can provide evidence without fear of retaliation.

In addition, Chisholm’s office isn’t afraid to prosecute police officers who have committed crimes. He has done so many times and he will continue to do so when warranted and necessary. Yes, Chisholm disappointed many when he didn’t charge the police officer who shot and killed Dontre Hamilton in Red Arrow Park. We understand that disappointment. But as Chisholm explained, he has to abide by the law and current law and police training give police officers great leeway in using lethal force while in the line of duty. Chisholm can’t change the law by himself or disregard it when he feels like it. He has a duty to follow it and only charge crimes that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. If we are going to make police accountable for their actions, then we need to have a larger conversation about policing standards and strategies and how to achieve justice for victims of police aggression and their families. We believe Chisholm should be part of that conversation.

Our endorsement of Chisholm would not be complete if we did not mention politics. Chisholm, of course, was investigating Gov. Scott Walker and his special interest allies for potential campaign finance violations with a long-running John Doe investigation that was halted by court order. Currently, Chisholm is attempting to appeal the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to shut down the investigation before the U.S. Supreme Court. Chisholm’s case has local and national implications and could impact campaign finance law and judicial recusal standards in a very big way. We hope the U.S. Supreme Court picks up Chisholm’s appeal so that these issues can be resolved by a fair, impartial court.

Not surprisingly, those under investigation have been fighting the John Doe investigation tooth and nail in the courts and in the political arena. Shockingly, Chisholm’s opponents in the John Doe would love to see him removed from office so that they can permanently shut down the investigation and evade justice. We have little doubt that they are propping up Chisholm’s very weak, unqualified opponent in the Aug. 9 primary.

We cannot let them prevail. This is an unprecedented, undemocratic, well-financed attack not only on Chisholm, but on our system of justice as a whole. If they win and Chisholm loses his re-election, what does that say about our legal system? That anonymous wealthy people and organizations can shut down investigations into their alleged crimes if they create enough chaos in the courts and in our elections? That doesn’t sound fair to us and it certainly could lead us into a very dark future. If Chisholm loses because of their interference, the new DA could be beholden to the very same wealthy individuals and special interests who she is supposed to be investigating. Talk about a rigged system!

We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. Please vote for John Chisholm on Aug. 9.