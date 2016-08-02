Mandela Barnes is the Best Choice in State Senate District 4

The Shepherd is strongly endorsing state Rep. Mandela Barnes in his bid to unseat Sen. Lena Taylor in state Senate District 4 in the Democratic primary, which includes portions of the Northwest Side of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa as well as Shorewood and Glendale. No Republicans will be on the November general election ballot so the Aug. 9 Democratic primary will determine who represents this Senate district for the next four years.

We are supporting Mandela Barnes because it’s time to change what’s happening in Madison and his election to the state Senate is a good first step. First off, let us be clear that we applaud legislators who can work across the aisle to craft meaningful policies that are fair compromises and benefit constituents. This is when government works best. But for too long, a few Milwaukee Democrats have tried to cozy up to the Republicans to be “one of the gang.” They have signed on to Republican bills that seem to be bipartisan on the surface but are thoroughly Republican and often opened up Milwaukee’s taxpayer-funded efforts to their Republican friends and undermined Milwaukee’s progress.

The voucher school system is a good example of that. Back in the 1990s, some Milwaukee Dems supported a limited voucher program only for low-income students who wanted to leave low-performing public schools and couldn’t afford tuition in a private school. That’s what was happening on the surface. But, digging in deeper, those Democrats actually gave Republicans bipartisan cover to weaken the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and open up K-12 education to private corporations that were totally unaccountable to the taxpayers. Now, a few decades later, Wisconsin has statewide vouchers that are available to middle-class families, not just low-income families; a funding crisis in our public education system; and MPS is constantly under assault by Republican lawmakers and the handful of Democrats who support their privatization agenda.

Sen. Lena Taylor is one of those Democrats who helps Republicans get their way in the Legislature. Of course, Republicans have enough members to pass bills without Democratic support. But having one or two high-profile Democrats on their team makes their bills seem like bipartisan compromises that are within the mainstream. In reality, these bills are on the right-wing wish list.

Yes, it’s true that Lena Taylor voted for the Castle Doctrine and concealed carry, both of which were big goals of the National Rifle Association; has steered money and authority toward education privatizer Howard Fuller, who has seriously undermined Milwaukee’s public education; coauthored the Chris Abele- and Greater Milwaukee Committee-backed Act 14 gutting the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors’ responsibility to be a check on the county executive; and attempted a mayoral takeover of the Milwaukee Public Schools. Of course, Taylor has also supported many Democratic policies during her 13 years in office. But her willingness to give Republicans cover on some very critical policies is counterproductive. It hurts Milwaukee and it harms the Democratic caucus in Madison.

In contrast, Mandela Barnes has spent his years in the state Assembly fighting for Milwaukee and its progressive traditions, such as strong public education. Four years ago, Barnes challenged an incumbent Democrat who, like Lena Taylor, too often voted like a Republican, and soundly defeated him in the primary. Barnes has thoroughly progressive values and is a smart strategist. We believe that he can be a strong voice for Senate District 4 and Milwaukee as a whole while still adhering to his Democratic principles. Barnes is a clear supporter of public schools, community safety and economic policies that help struggling workers. In addition, we think Barnes can work with his Democratic colleagues and Republicans to come up with consensus policies that benefit all of us. He has a low-key style but he can be effective.

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to please vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. It’s time to change what’s happening in Milwaukee and Madison and Barnes’ election to the Senate is a good step in that direction.