Return Russ Feingold to the Senate

This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. Feingold faces an “independent Democrat” in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. The winner will challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Libertarian Phillip Anderson in the November general election.

Feingold has a long career in elected office and public service. He distinguished himself in the state Legislature before his election to U.S. Senate in 1992. In office, Feingold had a knack for being able to work on issues just as they were becoming critical. He led the way on campaign finance reform, civil liberties and understanding the dangers of George W. Bush’s Iraq war. Going forward, Feingold would like to focus on pocketbook issues such as growing jobs, addressing student debt, crafting effective trade agreements so that they don’t reward companies that outsource jobs overseas, and building a 21st-century economy, but also being smart about defeating terrorists abroad and respecting civil liberties.

Feingold isn’t afraid to take a courageous position when it’s the right thing to do. For example, he famously was the lone vote against the Patriot Act, which had some serious flaws. Contrast Feingold’s intelligence and independence to Ron Johnson’s know-nothing, do-nothing, tea party-friendly tenure in office. The differences couldn’t be more stark. Vote for Russ Feingold in the August Democratic primary and again in the November general election and send him back to the U.S. Senate.