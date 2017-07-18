Saving Our Democracy: July 20-26, 2017

× Expand Welcome Blanket Knit-in @ St. John Church (Germantown) on Saturday, July 22

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, July 20

Milwaukee Area Science Advocates Public Forum @ Wauwatosa Public Library (7635 W. North Ave.), 7:30-8:30 p.m.

This public forum will be a chance for the public to share their thoughts about what the group should be putting their energy towards in the Milwaukee area. There will also be a short presentation about MASA’s current initiatives and upcoming events.

Saturday, July 22

Welcome Blanket Knit-in @ St. John Church (N104 W14181 Donges Bay Road, Germantown), 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. John Church in Germantown is hosting a knit-in to welcome new immigrants to the U.S. “Imagine if, instead of a concrete wall to keep people out, 3,500,640 yards of yarn became blankets to welcome people in?” says the event’s Facebook page.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Lafayette Hill, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Laughing Liberally @ Comedy Sportz Theater (420 S. First St.), 8 p.m.

Laughing Liberally is a progressive comedy show held monthly at Comedy Sportz Theater. It is hosted by Matthew Filipowicz, whose work has been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC and other notable outlets. This month’s comedians include Jason Hillman, Dina Nina Martinez, Marcos Lara, Dana Ehrmann, Kelsey Claire Hagen and the sketch comedy group The Accountants Of Homeland Security. There will also be an interview with transgender activist James Carnell.

Sunday, July 23

Hidden Impacts of Segregation in Ozaukee @ Unitarian Church North (13800 N. Port Washington Road), 10 a.m.

Reginald Jackson, board chair of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will be the guest speaker at Unitarian Church North’s Sunday service. His presentation will discuss the history of segregation in the region and the effects on those who live in segregated spaces.

MSDF Picket @ Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (1015 N. 10th St.), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Industrial Workers of the World and Ex-Prisoners Organizing will protest outside of the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility in an ongoing effort to shut the facility down. This picket happens every 23rd of the month, and it is usually held at or very near the Milwaukee County Courthouse or MSDF.

Wednesday, July 26

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

Alice’s Garden Black Lives Matter Event @ Alice’s Garden (2136 N. 21st St.), 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Alice’s Garden is holding a Black Lives Matter event as a way to “lift up community voices and concerns, as we all struggle to find our way through the… lack of justice and compassion in this nation for Black people.” The event is free and open to the public.

Drinking Liberally Glendale @ Bar Louie (5750 Bayshore Drive), 7-9 p.m.

Drinking Liberally events are great a time for like-minded people to get together to discuss the resistance, or just unwind and have a good time in these troubling circumstances.

