The Most-Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2019

As 2019 comes to a close, it's a good time to reflect on all that's happened in the city this year. We cover a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among others. Of all of the stories that we covered this year, here are the ten most read:

PHOTO CREDIT: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

July 17, 2019 | By: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

The shadow cast by the I-794 overhead is their only refuge from the torrid summer heat, but for the people living in Milwaukee’s tent city, summer is still better than the biting cold that accompanies Wisconsin winters. There, amenities are hard to come by: Some only have a child-sized tent, some no tents at all and there is only one port-a-potty for dozens of residents.

Photo Credit: RayRayProPhoto (Rachel Semanski)

Nov. 25, 2019 | By: Rachel Semanski

Northridge Mall is an abandoned shopping mall located on the Northwest side of Milwaukee, the twin replica of still-operating Southridge Mall. Open between 1972 and 2003, it was once a popular destination for shoppers. Decades went by and Northridge gained a reputation as crime-ridden and unpleasant for shoppers, eventually leading to its closure. Today, Northridge Mall still sits in an eerie state of emptiness and decay.

Sept. 3, 2019 | By: Joel McNally

Wisconsin Republicans are fleeing for their lives. No one would ever call it a brain drain, but state Republicans, who not long ago boasted of their prominence in the conservative transformation of American politics, are suddenly tripping all over each other heading for the exits.

Aug. 6, 2019 | Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

A new bipartisan bill to remove cannabis from the schedule of controlled substances has just been introduced in the U.S. Congress. The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act (the MORE Act) of 2019 aims to decriminalize “cannabis, to provide for reinvestment in certain persons adversely impacted by the War on Drugs, to provide for expungement of certain cannabis offenses and for other purposes.”

facebook.com/easttownkitchenandbar

May 28, 2019 | Cole Vandermause

Downtown Dining Week, the annual, weeklong foodie feast presented by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, returns May 30-June 6, 2019. As in years past, the event features specially priced multi-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner.

Oct. 8, 2019 | By: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

Wisconsin is now an island surrounded by a sea of legal pot, with medical marijuana being allowed in Minnesota and recreational use legal in Canada, Michigan and, most recently, Illinois. By the beginning of 2020, both Illinois and Michigan dispensaries will be freely selling marijuana. This begs the question: Can Wisconsinites just cross a state line and buy legal marijuana in neighboring states?

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead President Donald J. Trump speaks with reporters after disembarking Air Force One Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Joint Base Andrews, Md.

Oct. 1, 2019 | By: Joel McNally

At the top of the list of really dumb things to wish for, we should put President Donald Trump’s mistaken idea that relentlessly goading Democrats into impeaching him would be a sure-fire way to guarantee his reelection.

Feb. 26, 2019 | Dave Luhrssen and Lacey Muszynski

Trying to pick the best fish fry in Milwaukee is like trying to choose a favorite star in the summer sky. The number is almost infinite. So, to decide who to include in this year’s Shepherd Express Fish Fry Guide, we relied on you, our readers. We singled out the winner for fish fry in this year’s Best of Milwaukee contest and the three runners-up for special attention. The people of greater Milwaukee have spoken!

Photo credit: Raph PH Bob Dylan

Oct. 29, 2019 | By: Blaine Schultz

To no one’s surprise, Bob Dylan did not speak to the audience during his performance Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Rave Hall in Milwaukee’s The Rave/Eagles Club. But one defiant fan made his presence felt during Dylan’s final encore number, “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry.” That fan walked along the front of the stage with his camera aloft and was presumably filming the performance. He, in effect, flipped the bird to pre-concert announcements, dozens of security personnel, the warning card handed out at admission and flyers posted around the venue saying, “DO NOT RECORD OR YOU WILL BE KICKED OUT.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey ICE Twenty-two Wisconsin Jewish leaders helped to shut down the Milwaukee ICE Campus Thursday morning.

Aug. 1, 2019 | By: Evan Casey

More than 100 protesters shut down the Milwaukee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building Thursday morning. Protesters marched around the office in efforts to stop ICE agents from leaving to carry out raids and detentions in the area.

