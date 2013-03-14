×

Craving a tasty new brew? Savorycheese? Delicious sausage? Then join theon Saturday, April 27, for our first annualbeer, cheese and sausage festival at Milwaukee’sState Fair Expo Center. Not only will you satisfy those hankerings withunlimited free samples, but you’ll be partying with 3,000 of your closestfriends. In partnership with Wisconsin’s Milk Marketing Board, this event willoffer guests a vast selection to sample, from tasty artisanal cheese anddelicious craft beer to mouth-watering sausage from both small and largevendors. Come learn about pairing techniques and discover the newest and mostunique brews.Stein & Dine promises to be agreat party and an opportunity to support local nonprofits that make adifference in our community. Troop Café (3430 W. Wisconsin Ave.), a brand newnonprofit offering paid, on-the-job vocational training for veterans and thosecurrently serving in the military, will be at the event serving up some tastyfood from its café menu. When you purchase general or VIP admittance, you willbe supporting Troop Café’s mission of helping veterans dealing with barriers toemployment successfully return to America’s work force.Is four hours of sampling andmingling not long enough? Grab a VIP ticket, which grants you entrance to theevent an hour before the masses arrive. Take this opportunity to chatone-on-one with the best brewers, cheese artisans and sausage makers in thebusiness and visit local restaurants’ booths without worrying about lines.General and VIP admission can be purchased at the online Shepherd Store or atparticipating Otto’s Wine & Spirits.Don’t miss out on the event sureto impress every Wisconsinite! For additional information or any questions youmay have, please visit our website at expressmilwaukee.com or contact theat 414-276-2222. Mustbe 21 years or older to attend.

Stein & Dine

Saturday, April 27, 2013

State Fair Park Expo Center A

Purchase General and VIP tickets at:

Shepherd Store (theshepstore.com) Otto’s Wine & Spirits (seven locations in the Greater Milwaukee area)



Prices:

General: $35 in advance; $40 at the door



VIP: $70 in advance; $75 at the door

Hours: 1 p.m. – VIP Admission

2p.m. – General Admission

6 p.m. – Close