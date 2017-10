As though his legitimate candidacy for ROY, his crazy good BA, and the grand slam weren't enough, check out one of Tom H's twitters from tonight:

Haudricourt Watching McGehee scream into his helmet after grand slam was priceless. He was still upset about his error. Said he'll apologize to helmet.

Awesome. Love it.

I've always worn #14 and I loved that 3TO was #14, but Casey McGehee is quickly becoming my favorite #14 and favorite Brewer.