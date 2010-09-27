Badger Hockey Facility Moving Forward

Plans for a dedicated hockey facility that had been on hold due to lack of donations is back on track.

The facility will be used for both men's and women's hockey practices and would be a dedicated facility to host women's home games.

From the Wisconsin State Journal:

"A plan to build a $27.8 million practice facility for the University of Wisconsin hockey programs has been revived.

Six months after shelving the project, saying he was uncomfortable with the lack of private donations, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said Friday that a "very good'' surge of gift funds has put it back on track."

This facility would be a huge boon for the program. The women's team seems a little lost in the size of the Kohl Center and would benefit from having their own ice.