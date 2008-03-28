Badgers and Brewers on the tube

Tonight you can watch the Badgers take on Cinderella Davidson in the Sweet 16 starting at 5:30pm on CBS 5 with a half hour special look at Wisconsin's run.

Flip back and forth to the Brewers vs. the Royals at Miller Park. Where? Yes, Miller Park, 30 degrees, snow, ice, but what the hell. It's an exhibition game that doesn't count, but many die hards will be there hoping to wish Spring here sooner. That is on FSN starting at 6:30pm with a look ahead to the Brew Crew's upcoming season.

The Division II NCAA Basketball Championship is on Saturday at 1:30pm on CBS, and the big dance starts again at 5:30pm.

The Brewers play the Royals again at 2:05pm on Saturday, but it is not televised. Tickets are only $10 for the Friday and Saturday games.

SUNDAY is the day the Badgers have been waiting for all season. Another chance to make it to the Final Four. Coverage on CBS starts at Noon and the games start at 1pm from Detroit.