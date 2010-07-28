At Century’s End, a Glimmer of Hope

×

Forweeks the Brewers were treading water, never able to get higher than eightgames below .500 and watching the Cardinals and Reds monopolize the divisionrace. When the Observers chatted by phone last Thursday (with Frank stillimmersed in Yankee Land) the Brewers had just seen three starting pitchers infour games give up 10 or more runs—two of them against the lowly Pirates.

Butwhen Frank checked in again Sunday, he found Artie almost giddy with optimism.The Brewers used a home series against Washingtonto build a four-game winning streak and hit the 100-game mark at 47-53. Notquite a playoff omen, but you never know.





Frank: I’m just back from Yankee Stadium, where I saw two hours ofbaseball and 45 minutes of monsoon before hitting the subway. When I got backto Long Island, they were only in the seventhinning because the storm stopped things for 2 1/2 hours overall.





Artie: At least you didn’t miss Home Run No. 600 by A-Rod, taintedthough it would have been.





Frank: I’d much rather be on hand for Derek Jeter’s Hit No. 3,000,which may well come next year. Anyway, A-Rod didn't come close Sunday and gotdrilled in his final at-bat.





Artie: Good for him; if Rickie Weeks and Prince Fielder can getdrilled every other day, A-Rod should too.





Frank: Hey, how about Rickie’s beaning Saturday night? It lookedmighty scary.





Artie: I had visions of Mike Matheny a few years back, spittingout blood. But Rickie is a real gamer; he was down for a few seconds, then gotup and calmly went to first—no glaring at the pitcher. And he played Sunday andhit his 20th homer.





Frank: How about Corey Hart? I saw he jammed a wrist making a playin right field.





Artie: He didn’t play Sunday but was available for pinch running.Word is he should be OK. By the way, has Doug Melvin contacted you aboutfinancing an extension of your East Coast stay? In your absence the Brew Crewwent into this week riding a six-game winning streak at home. You’ve inheritedthat nickname of “The Cooler” from me!





Frank: I seem to have put the Big Chill on the Yankees, too.





Artie: How's that? They’re in first place as usual, ain'a?





Frank: I mean the Ultimate Big Chill. I hit Long Island on the 9th and two days later Bob Sheppard, the YankeeStadium announcer for almost 60 years, died. Two days later George Steinbrennerfollowed. And last week Ralph Houk, who won three pennants and two World Seriesas the Yanks' manager in the ’60s, joined them.





Artie: Yikes! Cooler, hell. You're the Undertaker! How's WhiteyFord's health?





Frank: He looked OK at Old Timers' Day on the 17th, but Yogi Berramissed it because he fractured a foot in a fall.





Artie: Wow, you better leave the Big Apple soon. Bob Turley, watchyour butt! Hey, maybe the Brewers would pay for you to visit St. Louis and Cincinnatiin August.





Frank: Wow, I’m sure hearing a different tone from last week. Youdo realize that the four-game streak came against Pittsburghand Washington?





Artie: You gotta start somewhere. I’m just here to express thehope of fans. Don’t cancel the contingency plan for printing playoff ticketsyet!





Frank: It’ll help if they can win the home series this weekagainst Cincinnati.





Artie: Indeed, but after that there’s a totally make-or-breakstretch starting the 30th—on the road for three games in Houston and three atWrigley Field, then home for three more with the Astros and four with theDiamondbacks. Maybe a very lucky 13 straight against losing teams.





Frank:After that it’s tougher with 11 against Colorado,St. Louis, San Diegoand Los Angeles.So yes, they better dominate the losers—which did nothappen last year afterthe All-Star break.





Artie:It’s true I’ve been disappointed before. ButI’m encouraged that Manny Parra andDave Bush, who pitched two of those double-digit disasters last week, bouncedback nicely over the weekend.





(As did Randy Wolf on Monday nightagainst Cincinnati,when the streak reached five. Frank was back in town and at the game—withoutany coolant.)





Frank:Two of the disasters were inPittsburgh,inspiring you to claim the Pirates werestealing the Brewers’ signs.





Artie: Why not? They’re Pirates, aren’t they?





Point, Counterpoint





Frank: The New Yorkpapers didn’t say much about the Bucks’ signing of a backup point guard. And Ineeded help; I’m not familiar with the name.





Artie: Keyon Dooling, 30, out of Missouri, played his first four NBA seasonswith the Clippers…





Frank: No wonder I hadn’t heard of him.





Artie: Then Miami, Orlando and thelast two with New Jersey.He’s 6-foot-3, bigger than Brandon Jennings, a good defender and has somespeed. He’s averaged about 7 points and 2 assists, and I think he’ll be fine inthat backup role. And the Bucks made another move I like, tradingend-of-the-bench power forward Darnell Jackson and a second-round pick to Sacramento for JonBrockman.





Frank: Oops, another unknown to me.





Artie: Brockman’s 6-7, out of Washington, and he left there as theHuskies’ all-time leading rebounder and No. 2 scorer. He’s a total energy guy.





Frank: So he could become the Bucks’ version of the “Birdman,”Chris Andersen of Denver?





Artie: Except Brockman can shoot, too.





Frank: I agree the Bucks’ roster looks impressive. Still, there’sone name that’s not being mentioned—Michael Redd. He’s certainly in the picturefinancially, guaranteed $18 million for next season. What are they gonna dowith him?





Artie: First they have to find out if he really has recovered fromthose knee surgeries in consecutive years. The latest word is that he’s noteven going to try to play until February, under the theory that he might havecome back too soon last season. That’s a good idea; there’s really no cryingneed for him with John Salmons and Chris Douglas-Roberts as the shootingguards.





Frank: But later in the season, if he’s willing to accept a roleas a sixth or seventh man off the bench, he could really help in situationswhere they need outside shooting.





Artie: Hey, you never know when injuries will strike. And there’sprecedent for the Bucks getting a lift in February. That’s when they got Salmonsfrom the Bulls last season, and it sure paid off.





Frank: I saw on the JournalSentinel’s website that my former boss, Garry Howard, wrote a column sayingthe Bucks should bid Redd farewell right now. I don’t see why that’s necessary,since they’ve got to pay him anyway. Why not let him see if he can get back onthe court in a limited role?





Artie: Absolutely. I’ve seen commentary that if the Bucks addRedd’s shooting to any degree, folks should really watch out for the Bucks.





Frank: Redd isn’t a stranger to coming off the bench. That was hisstatus on the 2008 Olympic team, except that those guys never needed his helpand he was basically unused. But he was a sub in his first two years with theBucks, in 2001-’02 and 2002-’03.





Artie: Backing up Ray Allen before he was shipped out to Seattle.





Frank: Redd averaged in double figures both those seasons, andthey were the only seasons when he's been over 40% in three-point shooting. Inthe five seasons after that, ending in 2007-’08, he was averaging over 20points but not as accurate from long range. As a starter, of course, he tookmore shots per game, 17 to 20 all those years. With fewer minutes per game, andtherefore less wear and tear, his shooting accuracy might benefit.





Artie: Another possibility is that if Redd shows he can stillplay, there could be teams who’d want to trade for him. Who can’t use someextra shooting?