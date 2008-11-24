Congratulations Ryan Braun

Braun won the NL Silver Slugger Award
The award is voted on by MLB managers and coaches and is given to one player at each position in each league.
Braun finished the season batting .285 with 37 home runs and 106 RBIs .
Read about it here
Braun won the NL Silver Slugger Award
The award is voted on by MLB managers and coaches and is given to one player at each position in each league.
Braun finished the season batting .285 with 37 home runs and 106 RBIs .
Read about it here
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.