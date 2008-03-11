Cubs are afraid of the Brewers...

From this report:

Up next: Right-hander Ben Sheets will start Tuesday for the Brewers against the Giants. Sheets will face right-hander Matt Cain in a game set to start at 3:05 p.m. CT in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Carlos Zambrano is slated to start Tuesday for the Cubs when they play host to Oakland at HoHoKam Park at 3:05 p.m. Zambrano, the Cubs' Opening Day starter, was pushed back a day to avoid facing the Milwaukee Brewers in spring and again in the regular-season opener.

Because after years of facing the Brewers in multiple series a season, keeping Zambrano out of one Spring Training game is going to keep his "stuff" a secret.

