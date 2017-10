×

Deadspin has a screen grab of Owen Daniels Facebook status talking about how he's holding out from organized team activities since he's unhappy with the contract he's been offered.

According to the Houston Chronicle: Daniels, 26, who had participated in the first three weeks of OTAs, did not show up to the team’s voluntary workout Tuesday ... Daniels, a fourth-round pick in 2006, is a restricted free agent. He has yet to sign the one-year, $2.7 million tender he was offered.