Gallardo throwing simulated games

And here's an interesting little development. As I write this blog, right-hander Yovani Gallardo is throwing a simulated game to a handful of Brewers hitters. Gallardo has been out since May 1 with a torn ACL in his right knee and the Brewers have maintained it is a long shot that he will pitch again this season.

But to be at the point of throwing a simulated game means he's not that far away from being ready to pitch in games. The problem the Brewers have is that the minor league season is over and therefore he can't go on a rehab assignment there.

Might we see Gallardo again this year? And, if the Brewers make the playoffs, would they include him on their playoff roster? Because he is on the DL he could be added to the playoff roster. All interesting questions that I'm sure won't be answered at this time for fear of causing a letdown should Gallardo not make it