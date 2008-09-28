You Gotta Believe!

I literally just walked in the door from today's Brewers game that started 5 hours ago. The game was only 2 hours and 25 minutes long. About 25,000 fans sat in the stands and watched the Mets game on the JumboTron and then we watched the team celebrate. I literally took over 500 pictures. I didn't stop to see what I got, I just kept clicking. Why? Because the Brewers just made their first postseason in 26 years!!!

Needless to say, there's tons to come.

In the meantime, let's just say it:

MilwaukeeBrewers,2008WildCard Champions !!!!!!

For now, I'll leave you with 2 of the many, many pictures I took.