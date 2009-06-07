Text thoughts from Appleton

It's June 7 and were in Appleton for a TRats game and I have on a winter coat, gloves and a blanket! Awesome!
TRats in odd turqoise Star Wars themed jerseys today.
Surprise! Today's game is actually a double-header!
TRats win first game 2-1.
No excuse for Kendall not bunting with a man on first no out down by one in the ninth.
Was lamenting the loss of double headers so today is great - too bad its 40 degrees.
Two doubles riding the 3rd base line and the TRats take a 1-0 lead in the first.
Weve now seen the TRats' Corey Kemp play DH, 1B and catcher.
P Ephrain Nieves getting shelled. 7 hits 3 runs no outs in the 3rd.
TRats lose 4-1.
Got our Brett Lawrie SGA baseballs signed. Good end to a good cold day!