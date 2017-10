Rickie Weeks and Corey Hart haven't been known as the power of this team, but the 1-2-3 spots in our order have gone on a tear recently.

Over the past four games, in just over a third of the team's at-bats, Rickie, Corey and Braun have combined for:

17 of the team's 41 hits

11 of the team's 27 RBI

12 of the team's 27 runs

10 of the team's 30 walks