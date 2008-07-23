Unintentional comedy

Prince Fielder hit a home run into McCovey Cove in San Francisco on Saturday. The game wasn't televised in Milwaukee at the time, so we were listening to the radio broadcast. Later, we went to MLB.com to watch the homer and it had the radio sound over the in stadium broadcast. As the ball cleared the stadium, Jim Powell said "Prince Fielder sends the sailboats scurrying."

One problem, Jim couldn't actually see McCovey Cove. On the Brewers SqueezePlay replay Saturday night, they showed the homerun. Here's the picture of the Cove...

Look at those sailboats go....