USA Women's Hockey wins Four Nations, Knight scores winning goal

Team USA, which featured two current Badgers and three former Badgers, got some Olympic revenge on Team Canada by winning the Four Nations Cup in Sweden this weekend.

Current Badger Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom and Meghan Duggan all suited up for Team USA.

The win was that much sweeter because USA had lost to Canada earlier in the tournament.

The championship game came down to a shootout and Hilary Knight scored the game winner to give USA the gold medal. Jessie Vetter stopped Canada's last shootout to secure the win.

There was a current and a former Badger on Team Canada as well, as Stephanie McKeough and Bobbi Jo Slusar skated.

Team USA out-shot Canada 60-38 and Vetter saved 35 shots and was named MVP of the tournament.

The Four Nations Cup is played every year around this time and always pits USA against Canada, Sweden and Finland. Originally it was the 3 Nations Cup - since its inception in 1996, Canada has won 12 Gold Medals.

But not this time.

----

For the record, this is why I'm always saying folks should take the time to go see the Wisconsin women's hockey team. They aren't just the class of the college hockey world - they are the class of International hockey. For $5, you're seeing some of the best women's hockey played anywhere in the world.

It may be silly, but I got goose bumps when I read about Hilary making the game-winning goal. I just think its so cool that Wisconsin women are such huge players on the world stage. That's so amazing.