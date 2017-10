Rickie Weeks injured his knee trying to run out a play at first in Game 3 on Saturday. He came out of the game. It might have just been a strain, we were told. Then he was removed from the NLDS roster and replaced by Alcides Escobar. By the next day it didn't matter, but it turned out Rickie was removed from our possible roster for the NLCS. Then, just a day after we were out of the playoffs, Rickie had surgery on his knee to remove a flap of meniscus.