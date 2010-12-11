The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus to Cathedral Square Park, Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, for Cocoa with the Clauses presented by Madison Medical Affiliates. With a few elves at their side, the Clauses will hear wish lists and pose for pictures free of charge. Just don’t forget the camera! Guests will also find a few other holiday characters frolicking about the park.

Free hot cocoa... and cookies will be served throughout the afternoon and kids will receive a goodie bag while supplies last. In addition, Radio Disney AM1640 will be on hand providing Rockin' Road Shows and a free crafts station. Nonperishable food items will be collected for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin (formerly Second Harvest).

After visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, families are invited to have lunch downtown. Neighboring restaurants, Flannery’s, Louise’s and Mikey’s, will assemble kid-friendly menus at budget-conscious prices just for the occasion. Menus will be distributed at the event.

For more information, call 414.220.4700.