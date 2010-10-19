Halloween Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular 2010

From sweets to spooks, the Milwaukee County Zoo will offer a hauntingly good time during Halloween weekend. Enjoy safe and kid-friendly trick-or-treating with treat stops throughout the park. On Saturday, march in the 2 p.m. costume parade that begins in front of the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm. Other fun includes live music and the ever-popular adventures of storybook characters Harry and Fred, complete with rhymes and stories.

Trick-or-treating will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. You also can enjoy a light show in Wolf Woods, a ghostly train ride and the Haystack Maze.

Non-member admission rates are as follows: $8 Adults, $7 Seniors, $5 Children (age 3 to 12) and parking is $11. For more information visit their website.