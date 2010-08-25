Modern-day daredevils pay homage to one of their forerunners, Evel Knievel, this weekend at the Harley Davidson museum's “Generation: Evel, the Next Generation of American Stuntmen,” which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

The event will include performances by a number of athletes involved in the X Games, an annual ESPN event which focuses on extreme action sports including snowboarding, street luge, skateboarding, motocross, BMX, and the like.

BMX shows will take place at 1 and 5 p.m. both days. Athletes include Chad Kagy, one of the world's best top vert bike riders; Brian Kachinsky, who has placed in the X Games; Mike "Rooftop" Escamilla, who is best known for imitating tricks typically performed by skateboarders on his bike; Dan Beardsley, another awe-inspiring action sports athlete; pro rider Jeremiah Smith, an X Games competitor well-known for his creative tricks; X Games announcer and pro rider Zack “Catfish” Yankush; and Canadian Drew Bezanson, who has achieved notoriety for his skills in both street and park courses. Ramps for the event have been built by Nate Wessel, an athlete in his own right, who will also be present.

In the museum’s Experience Gallery, a video and presentation, "Bikes Over Baghdad", will offer the experiences of some of the aforementioned athletes who performed both last September and this past June for U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Kuwait. Attendees will receive a special Evel Knievel-themed helmet sticker.

Music will be will be provided by bands including Quietdrive, headlining Saturday night at 8 p.m., and Verona Grove, who performs Sunday at 3:15 and 5:15 p.m.

The event is held in conjunction with the museum's special Evel Knievel exhibit, which traces this "King of the Daredevils' " from his beginning in Butte, Montana up through his worldwide fame.