Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin Press), by Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel

Green tourism? For Milwaukeeans, what couldplace less strain on the environment than exploring our own backyard? In Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin,travel writers Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel sketch out socially consciousvacations in the state’s lower tier of counties from Lake Michigan to theMississippi. Of course, they linger on the natural beauty of the landscape andthe best biking and hiking trails. In addition, the authors identifyenvironmentally responsible businesses including hotels and inns, restaurantsand cheese makers, organic grocers, used book stores, museums, even as EasternOrthodox monastery near Boscobel.