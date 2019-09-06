Milwaukee's Fall 2019 Dance Calendar

September 2019

The Turbulence Project/Mobile Lantern DanceCircus Sept. 13, the corner of 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue

Mobile Lantern is a free, one-night, 5-9 p.m., film and video event that will use the exteriors of buildings and other outdoor surfaces in the Near West Side neighborhood as screens. DanceCircus, a longtime neighborhood resident, will premiere sections of a new work-in-progress as part of the event. The subject is turbulence “as a constant in nature and urban life.” The multi-arts performance is a collaboration with videographer Gabriella Cisneros and spoken word poet Cy Ozgood. (John Schneider)

Celtic Angels Ireland South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center Sept. 21

Hiplet Ballerinas UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Sept. 25

“Movement Media Lab” Danceworks DanceLAB Sept. 28

“Noche de Gala” Latino Arts Sept. 28

Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Quasimondo Physical Theatre & Doors Open Milwaukee Sept. 28-29, North Milwaukee Arthaus

Quasimondo Theatre is transforming the historic North Milwaukee village hall and fire station at 5151 N. 35th St. into a multidisciplinary art center, the North Milwaukee Arthaus. As part of the Doors Open Milwaukee weekend, Quasimondo will give 30-minute tours of the building and several Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network artists will perform. On Saturday: Cooperative Performance/Emily Elliott, Catey Ott Dance Collective and Danceworks DanceLAB. On Sunday: Wild Space Dance Company and Gina Laurenzi Dance Project. (John Schneider)

Doors Open Milwaukee and the Haggerty Art Museum Catey Ott Dance Collective Sept. 29

October 2019

Mainstage Academy of Dance: Dracula (Family Friendly) Oconomowoc Arts Center Oct. 4-6

OAC collaborates with MainStage Academy of Dance to create a world premiere ballet of the classic horror story now using popular rock ’n’ roll songs to tell the tale of the most famous vampire of all time. The production is family friendly and appropriate for all ages. And just in time for Halloween! (Harry Cherkinian)

THE END IS HERE and that’s ok Kelly Anderson Dance Company Oct. 5-6

“Get It Out There” Danceworks DanceLAB Oct. 12

Coppelia Milwaukee Ballet Oct. 17-20

Created in Paris in 1870, Coppelia is considered the first ballet to have a well-constructed story. It’s also the first ballet presented by Milwaukee Ballet at its founding fifty years ago. As the original Coppelia paved the way for every great story ballet, so the first Milwaukee Ballet production gave birth to the institution we treasure today. Our great story ballet maker Michael Pink honors the anniversary with a revival of his own beautifully-constructed version. (John Schneider)

South Chicago Dance Theatre: Dancing Beyond the Borderline UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Oct. 22

November 2019

Mrs. Wrights Jenni Reinke Nov. 1-16, Charles Allis Art Museum (Great Hall)

“Growing up in Wisconsin,” dance theatre artist Jenni Reinke said, “I’d heard much about Frank Lloyd Wright and his buildings, but nothing of the women who influenced his work and were influential in their own right. Out of this void, Mrs. Wrights was born. I use my body to make visible women whose histories have been overshadowed by the tower of male ‘genius.’ I want to upend the construct of ‘the woman behind the man.’” (John Schneider)

/ˌmaskəˈrād/ (World Premiere) Allen Russell and Gina Laurenzi Dance Project Nov. 2, Danceworks Studio Theatre

Composer-violinist Allen Russell teams with choreographer Gina Laurenzi, who describes the work thus: “Oh, the masks we wear! Trapped amidst the false personas swarming the space, she sees the room for what it truly is—grotesque! The observer becomes the observed as actions and interactions cause the mask of this fantasy world to shift, to fall away. In quiet corners and between glances, a glimpse into each individual’s reality is revealed. It’s infectious...” (John Schneider)

Revealing the Eclectic Body (World Premiere) Danceworks Performance MKE Nov. 7, Saint Kate Arts Hotel

Dani Kuepper remains the artistic director, but the Danceworks Performance Company has doubled the size of its artist ensemble and renamed itself to reflect the new artistic eclecticism it aims to represent. This site-specific performance in the new Saint Kate Arts Hotel is designed to introduce the new company and its new range of possibilities. You’ll see the dancers, new members and veterans, performing in the hotel’s various intimate galleries, open spaces and its small theater. (John Schneider)

“Kingdom Wars” (Midwest Breakdance Competition) XIX Nov. 15-16

“New Dancemakers” (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts Nov. 20-23

Shift Carthage College Dance (Student Production) Nov. 22-24

Milwaukee Ballet School and Academy: ’Twas the Night Before Christmas Schauer Arts Center Nov. 23

“Contra Tiempo with Las Cafeteras” John Michael Kohler Art Center Nov. 16

“Evenings” Water Street Dance Milwaukee Nov. 30

December 2019

On Display Global—MKE Catey Ott Dance Collective Dec. 1, Haggerty Museum of Art

This physical improvisation unfolds among the artworks at the Haggerty Museum. Some two dozen “movers” dressed in white, each with different physical abilities, move as slowly as possible, according to whim, eyes closed, offering bodies for viewing from every angle. When it feels right, they open their eyes and pose for a moment with focused gaze, human artworks open to interpretation. The event takes place globally to honor the United Nations Day for the Disabled. (John Schneider)

Mainstage Academy of Dance: The Nutcracker Oconomowoc Arts Center Dec. 6-8

The Nutcracker Milwaukee Ballet Dec. 7-26

Fieldwork Showcase: Andrea Burkholder, Zach Byron Schorsch and others 53212 Presents Dec. 13

“Evenings” Water Street Dance Milwaukee Dec. 21

January 2020

“DanceFest—Milwaukee” Wisconsin Center District Jan. 11-12

DanceFest Milwaukee is a two-day series of dance events and competitions which will feature solo acts, group acts and competitions between Junior, Senior and Open Elite Divisions. While dancers will be judged on difficulty and technique, DanceFest will have a family friendly and fun atmosphere and vendors that sell bows, toys and apparel. The event series will feature the Grand Champion Prize and a Commemorative Athlete Award for every participating athlete. (Ethan Duran)

National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine: Romeo & Juliet Wisconsin Center District Jan. 23

Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet & Carmen Suita UW-Whitewater Jan. 29, Young Auditorium

The Russian National Ballet will perform separate one-act ballets, Romeo and Juliet and Carmen Suita at UW Whitewater’s Young Auditorium early in the new year. While the well-known William Shakespeare classic of two star-crossed lovers and their fate is tragic and serious, “Carmen Suita” is described as emotional and sexy. Working on a minimalist set, the two performances will bring their characters to life and use dance to cross cultural barriers. (Ethan Duran)

Pilobolus: Shadowland: The New Adventure Door Community Auditorium Jan. 30

Pilobolus: Shadowland: The New Adventure Kohler Foundation Jan. 30

“Winterdances 2020” UWM Peck School of the Arts Jan. 30-Feb. 2