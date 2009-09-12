Auditions For Young Playwright's Festival

×

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has announced auditions for its Young Playwrights Festival. This year’s festival (which hits the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center December 17 – 20th) consists of a program of three short plays by area high school students.

Judging from the brief teasers for the three shorts available on the website, there’s some interesting stuff in here. One of the shorts features a conversation between Jesus and Satan at a hospital. Here's your chance to play a messiah or the devil in a script that MCT is referring to as "hilarious.". It’s directed by Bryce Lord, who has directed some really interesting stuff in the past. There’s also a comic play set in a renaissance town. The script to that one is written entirely in verse. Sounds like fun. And then there’s a brother/sister thing where the spirit of the late sister is trying to contact her brother.

For the festival, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is looking for Non-Equity actors only. They’re looking for 5 women (teens to 40’s) and six men (teens to 60’s) for the show. Auditions are Saturday, October 17th from 11:00am – 4:00pm. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Stage talent from past Young Playwright’s shows with Milwaukee Chamber have gone on to get work in regular Milwaukee Chamber shows. There’s also the chance to work with directors like Bryce Lord, Sheri Williams Pannell and Carol Zippel. All actors in the show receive a small travel stipend.

For audition appointment or further questions, email the Skylight’s Education Director/Literature Manager Jacque Troy at jacque@chamber-theatre.com

Include your name, phone number and age in the email if you wish to be contacted about the audition.