Milwaukee Rep Sells 'Gutenberg' as a Musical

When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? Perhaps not. But get a couple of guys in baseball caps at a piano to pitch that premise? Evidently <em>that</em> sells.<br /><br />In the mid-2000s, Scott Brown and Anthony King created the fun musical comedy <em>Gutenberg! The Musical!</em> It debuted off-Broadway and has since premiered in England and Australia. Now, the<strong> Milwaukee Rep </strong>has chosen to open its season with <em>Gutenberg!</em><br /><br />Gerard Neugent and Chicago-based Eric Damon Smith play the two guys who are pitching the show. Rep favorite Neugent covered similar ground last season, when he appeared in the Rep's production of <em>The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)</em>. This should be another blend of fast-paced comedy.<br /><br />Pianist and musical director Paul Helm, who has done extensive work in and around Milwaukee for a wide range of companies, brings his talents to the production as well. The Rep's Laura Gordon will direct. Though she is often associated with drama, Gordon has also shown a clever, subtle sense of humor that should aid the production immensely.<br /><br />The Milwaukee Rep's production of <em>Gutenberg! The Musical!<strong> </strong></em>runs Aug. 24-Oct. 14 at the Stackner Cabaret. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>The<strong> Milwaukee Rep </strong>opens the season on its main stage with a production of Stephen Sondheim's <em>Assassins</em>, a strange musical-theater exploration of those who have attempted to take the lives of U.S. presidents. The show runs Sept. 4-Oct. 7 at the Quadracci Powerhouse. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.</li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Skylight Music Theatre </strong>opens its season with a production of <em>Avenue Q</em>, a very adult musical with some particularly adult puppets. The talented Rick Pendzich stars in a cast that explores the nature of human connection in the modern world. <em>Avenue Q </em>runs Sept. 21-Oct. 14 at the Cabot Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.</li> </ul>