Southeastern Wisconsin's Summer Art Fairs

Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety of Midwest art on display this summer.<br /><br />June 23-24: Cedarburg's 27th annual Strawberry Festival and Fine Arts & Crafts Fair includes handmade artworks at “Arts on the Avenue” and paintings for sale from the annual plein-air competition (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday).<br /><br />June 23-24: Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair celebrates 43 years at this weekend event (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday).<br /><br />July 4: Monona Community Festival's Art Fair in the Park, in Winnequah Park, is an all-day event that concludes with fireworks (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).<br /><br />July 14-15: Madison's Art Fair on the Square features more than 450 artists as part of a major fundraiser for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Art Fair Off the Square runs concurrently and features 140 exhibitors (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday).<br /><br />July 21: Sheboygan's 42nd annual Midsummer Festival of the Arts offers music, refreshments and more than 135 artisans (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday).<br /><br />July 28: Richfield's Art at the Mill festival highlights the scenery near Holy Hill at the historic Messer/Mayer Mill (10 a.m.-4 p.m.).<br /><br />Aug. 5: Racine hosts two fashionable art fairs: the Starving Artist Fair, held outdoors at Gateway Technical College, and the Job's Daughters 37th Annual Craft Fair, along Main Street (9 a.m.-4 p.m.).<br /><br />Aug. 18-19: The annual Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts features new works of art and an array of activities (10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday).<br /><br />Aug. 26: Greenbush's 52nd annual Wade House Arts and Crafts Fair is an area favorite (9 a.m.-4 p.m.).<em><br /><br />Many of these art fairs are free, but some charge admission. Milwaukee's art festivals will be featured in Art Happenings throughout the summer.</em><strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />“Midsummer Magic” <p>Old World Wisconsin</p> <p>Highway 67, Eagle</p> <p>This fundraiser for historic Old World Wisconsin will boast more than 40 artisans, live music and all the food and beverage samples one can enjoy on Saturday, June 23, 6-9 p.m.<br /><br />MAM After DarkCancan</p> <p>Milwaukee Art Museum</p> <p>700 N. Art Museum Drive</p> <p>This Milwaukee Art Museum event celebrates a French theme with food, music and a gallery talk (8 p.m.) for the “Posters of Paris” exhibition. The event runs 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, June 22.</p>