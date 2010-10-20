It’s not that Whole Foods’ beer selection is the largest in the city; it’s where the beer selection can be found that’s notableon a long aisle of refrigerated shelves in a grocery store that offers an expansive variety of high-quality natural and organic food products. The store stocks a solid roster of imports, including a respectable number of Trappist ales, as well as American craft beerscertainly enough to keep beer aficionados happy. Whole Foods makes it easy to pair beer with the meal you’re shopping for, and because the brew is cold, it’s convenient if you’re en route to a party.

Whole Foods Market

2305 N. Prospect Ave.

414-223-1500

www.wholefoodsmarket.com